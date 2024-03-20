New Delhi, March 20: Nvidia, associated with cutting-edge technology in the graphics domain, is now leading the use of AI' Digital Human' tools to revolutionise video game characters. This is a step forward for Nvidia and the entire game industry. Through artificial intelligence, Nvidia can create more human-like and responsive digital characters than they have ever done before. The latest showcase was done during the GTC, the AI conference for developers.

As per a report of Times Now, Nvidia uses its AI' Digital Human' tools to make new game experiences possible. By doing so, Nvidia would go a long way in enhancing video games more real by making their characters feel real and alive. This technology has many other applications that may eventually result into higher engagement in video games. NVIDIA Blackwell GPU: NVIDIA Announces World’s Most Powerful Chip ‘Blackwell B200’ That Brings to Generative AI and Accelerated Computing.

Nvidia's digital human technology is built with the Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), NeMo, and RTX, which together provide a complete suite for creating realistic avatars and characters. ACE is particularly transformative for non-playable characters (NPCs) in games, equipping them with technologies that enable natural language interactions that is quite similar to real human expressions. Nvidia's RTX technology comes with advanced rendering capabilities like Global Illumination and DLSS 3.5, which enable the real-time path tracing that makes these digital humans look real.

Nvidia's NeMo tool is an end-to-end platform that allows developers to generate AI models for accurate data curation and language processing. This means that characters can engage in conversations that feel natural and relevant, which is expected to enhance the gaming experience. NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services Extend Collaboration To Drive Innovations in Generative AI.

The implementation of Nvidia's technologies is not only for gaming. Companies across various sectors, including retail, healthcare, customer service and entertainment are using these tools to create avatars that can interact with users in a meaningful way. Hippocratic AI has developed a healthcare agent that provides medical instructions to patients and UneeQ has created customer service avatars to improve engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).