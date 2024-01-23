New Delhi, January 23: OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R tonight in India. The OnePlus 12 series might include the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R models have been among the most anticipated launches this year.

The launch event for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R is scheduled for January 23 at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus may also launch OnePlus Buds 3 with OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. OnePlus Buds 3 is expected to come with Hi-Res Audio with LDHC 5.0 Bluetooth engine, which is expected to deliver high-quality audio for its users. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G and Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 12 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to come with a 2K ProXDR display at a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 12 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and X7 Independent Visual Processor. The smartphone is also expected to feature a Dual Cryo-velocity System. The OnePlus 12 is likely to have 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The OnePlus 12 camera capabilities might be elevated by the 4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera setup. The smartphone is also expected to come up with 50W AIRVOOC charging capability.

OnePlus 12R Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus12R is expected to feature a 1.5K ProXDR display with 4th-generation LTPO technology that might come with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Like the OnePlus12, the OnePlus12R model is also expected to come with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor might be featured in the OnePlus 12R smartphone. The OnePlus12R is also expected to come with 100W fast charging capability and a 5500 mAh battery. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC To Launch on February 22; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus 12 Series Price (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the base variant of the OnePlus 12, which might come with 12GB of RAM, is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 64,999, while the variant with 16GB of RAM is expected to have a price of Rs. 69,999. The upcoming OnePlus 12R is anticipated to be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on the specific variant. In the United States, the OnePlus 12R is said to be available at $499 (approximately Rs 41,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is said to be available at $599 (approximately Rs 49,800).

