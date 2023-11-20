Mumbai, November 20: OnePlus 12 is the next smartphone from OnePlus, which was expected to launch in November 2023. After months of waiting for the successor of the OnePlus 11, we finally have an announcement on the device's official launch. OnePlus reportedly announced that it would launch the OnePlus 12 in China on December 4, 2023. After launching it in China, the company may introduce the device in other countries, including India.

OnePlus 12 will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which will have a significant performance upgrade compared to the previous OnePlus 11 smartphone. The new OnePlus device will be one of first few devices to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor globally. The reports said that the company announced the device's official launch on Weibo. Here's everything to know about the new OnePlus device ahead of its launch in China. Redmi Note 13R Pro Launched in China: Check Specifications, Price and Expected Launch Date in India.

OnePlus 12 Announced To Launch in China, Check Photos:

OnePlus 12 launching in 🇨🇳 China on December 4! #OnePlus12 pic.twitter.com/Z2bpPRzchV — Techno Guy (@technoguy545) November 20, 2023

OnePlus 12 Expected Specifications and Features:

OnePlus's new flagship smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an OLED display with up to 2600nits peak brightness. The company is also expected to introduce its long-awaited OnePlus Ace 3 during its China launch. According to a Times of India report, the new device from OnePlus can offer 30% better performance and 20% improved power efficiency compared to the previous processors. The report further said that the device may have a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

According to the BeeBoom report, the device will be introduced in the global market under the "OnePlus Ace 3" moniker. However, the company has yet to confirm all these details. Various reports said that Sony's LYT-808 48MP sensor will power the device's primary camera, and the periscope lens will likely have an OmniVision "OV64B" sensor offering 64MP image resolution. OnePlus 12 may launch with at least 12GB and 24GB RAM options. The device is rumoured to offer up to 1TB of internal storage to the top variant. The telephoto lens is rumoured to provide up to 3x optical zoom. 'Social Media Giants Big, Bad Monsters': US Families Suing Platforms Like TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Meta for Being ‘Addictive’ for Kids.

OnePlus 12 Expected Price and Launch Date in India:

Currently, the OnePlus 11 5G is available in India at Rs 56,999 on the official OnePlus India website. Currently, the device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal for the base variant and 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for the top variant. According to reports, the device could be priced at Rs 60,000 above for the base variant offering up to 12GB RAM and more for the variant that is may have 24GB RAM.

