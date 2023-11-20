New Delhi, November 20: Redmi Note 13R Pro is officially launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. According to reports, the device was already expected to launch in November 2023. Xiaomi's subsidiary brand Redmi, introduced its Redmi Note 13R Pro with new specifications and features. The new smartphone will likely be a part of the Redmi Note 13 series smartphones like Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Plus.

According to the reports, the Chinese company introduced its new smartphone due to incredible response from customers to its Redmi Note 13 series. The device is reportedly launched in China in three colour variants. The reports said the same device will be rebranded and launched in India as "POCO X6 Neo". Here's everything about the newly launched device from Redmi in China. Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member.

Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications and features:

According to reports, Redmi Note 13R Pro is launched in China with a 6.67-inch OLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek D6080 processor, and a 108MP rear camera. The device has a 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery on the front. As per the reports, the new device from Redmi display has a 2400x1800 display resolution with up to 1,000 peak brightness. The company also introduced this device with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB 2.2 UFS storage for enhanced performance. In China, the Redmi Note 13R Pro is introduced in Midnight Black, Morning Light Gold, and Time Blue colour options. Sam Altman, Former OpenAI CEO and Greg Brockman Hired by Microsoft To Lead New ‘Advanced AI Research Team’, Announces Satya Nadella.

Redmi Note 13R Pro Price in China and Expected Launch Date in India:

Redmi Note 13R Pro is listed on the official Mi China website at CNY 1,999. On the website, the device is only listed in one 12GB+256GB option. The device will reportedly be based on MIUI 14-based on the Android 13 version OS. The device will likely launch in India with the exact specifications, including processor, model name and design, or the Chinese smartphone maker may introduce it under the POCO brand as rumoured. So far, the company has not announced a launch date in India, but we can expect it to arrive next year.

