New Delhi, November 29: OnePlus is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, soon in India. The smartphone will arrive with advanced camera capabilities. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 13 will include the latest Snapdragon processor, a high-quality display, and improved battery life.

While OnePlus has not yet officially announced when the OnePlus 13 will be launched globally or in India, it is anticipated that the release may happen soon. As per multiple reports, OnePlus 13 is likely to launch in India in January 2025. The OnePlus 13 was officially launched in China on October 31, 2024. The design of the OnePlus 13 is quite similar to that of its predecessor, which features the same style for the camera module. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 13 may feature a 6.82-inch display. The display of the smartphone will likely deliver 2K resolution. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device may be available in three colour options, which may include White, Obsidian, and Blue.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, which may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The front camera of the smartphone may come with a 32MP lens. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The charging options will likely include 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launched in Global Market With Snapdragon 8 Elite and Under-Display Camera Technology; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13 Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 may start at a price of around INR 53,000 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage is expected to be priced at around INR 70,000.

