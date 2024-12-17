New Delhi, December 17: OnePlus is expected to soon launch the OnePlus 13R in India, alongside the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 13R will feature updated specifications, which is expected to include an AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and a high-quality camera setup. OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are said to be the upcoming smartphones from the OnePlus 13 series, which is expected to launch in January 2025.

Apart from the OnePlus 13 series smartphones, it is also anticipated that OnePlus may launch several other products. The other products may include the OnePlus Pad 2 Go, OnePlus Buds 4, and OnePlus Watch 3. There are speculations about the specifications and features of the OnePlus 13R ahead of the launch. iOS 18.3 Beta Update Released: Apple Fixes Bugs, Improved Genmoji and Writing Tools for iPhone Users; Know More Details.

As per rumours, the device will likely come with a ceramic body and the smartphone may arrive as a mid-range segment in India. The OnePlus 13R is expected to show Hasselblad branding around its camera. Additionally, it is rumoured that the device will likely feature a square camera module design.

OnePlus 13R Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13R is anticipated to be powered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display. The display of the smartphone might deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor is likely to be a 50MP unit with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup may include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP sensor. The OnePlus 13R is expected to include a 16MP front camera. The OnePlus 13R might be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. Realme 14x 5G Price Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Realme.

OnePlus 13R Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 13R is expected to offer memory configurations starting with 12GB of RAM. Users may choose from storage variants starting at 256GB and going up to 1TB. The smartphone is anticipated to be launched at a starting price of around INR 45,000 in India.

