Shanghai, August 17: OnePlus has launched its new Ace 2 Pro with impressive specs and features in its home market. The new smartphone also comes flaunting a sporty sleek design.

The new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to feature close to 10,000 sq.mm of cooling solutions owing to its newly designed vapor chamber, which will ensure great performance without heating issues. Read on to know more.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Details

The new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro comes powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 process backed by up to 24 GB RAM and LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 of storage.

The new handset features a 6.74-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a 93.9% screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs on Color OS 3.1 skin on top of Android 13 OS.

The Ace 2 Pro features on its back panel a 50MP primary sensor endowed with PDAF and OIS, and teamed with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro snappers. There is a 16 MP Samsung sensor front facing shooter for handling selfies and video calls.

While the device’s cameras are not impressive, it is said to be highly impressive for mobile games. Even though OnePlus hasn’t launched the Ace 2 Pro as a gaming-specific device, but it is being hailed as a great option for the gamers on the go. The whole handset is covered in metal to serve as antennas and over 15 different elements to serve as antennas and come with software improvements to offer Wi-Fi stability. On this device, at least 100 games can support 120 Hz of refresh rate.

The Ace 2 Pro’s vapor chamber features dual-circulation heat dissipation tech with thermal gel and multiple layers of graphite to offer long lours of gaming without heating issues.

The OnePlus Ace Pro comes with SuperVOOC charging tech and 150W fast charging support. The smartphone is offered in Aurora Green and Titanium Gray shades.

The device has been priced starting at CNY2,999 (approx. $410), and goes up to CNY3,999 (approx. $550). The phone will also come with a Genshin Impact fan edition model with many goodies for an extra premium. The device will go on sale on August 23, while limited edition will come a week later. However, there’s no word yet about this handset’s launch in other markets outside China.

