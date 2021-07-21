OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is confirmed to be launched tomorrow in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account revealing its key specifications. Now, a new teaser by OnePlus has confirmed its battery and rear camera. As per the new teaser, the Nord 2 phone will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W Warp charging facility. The company claims that Warp charging will offer a full day's power in just 15 minutes. In addition to this, OnePlus has also confirmed that the handset will get a 50MP AI triple rear camera module. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphone India Launch Confirmed on July 22, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be offered in four colours - Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, Green Woods and Red. The green shade could be available on the 12GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

Two days until launch We don’t like to brag, but OnePlus Nord 2's got a 50 MP AI Triple Camera, 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65, a 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, & MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. Okay, maybe we like to brag a little. Don’t miss the launch at 7:30pm IST, July 22 pic.twitter.com/1v1f0cB56B — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

In terms of design, the Nord 2 device will come with a similar design as that of the OnePlus 9. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI- chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

We gave Nord 2 a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65. The result? Warp-speed charging giving you a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SpfsWcv4p7 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

The handset will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP shooter. It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The phone will run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant might cost Rs 34,999.

