OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its OnePlus TV U1S tomorrow in the Indian market. The company will also launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G device along with the smart TV. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has shared the prices and several key specifications of the OnePlus TV U1S on his Twitter account. The tipster who goes by the name of Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch model will be priced at Rs 3x,xxx which is likely to be Rs 36,999 whereas 55-inch and the 65-inch variants could cost Rs 4x,xxx (likely to be Rs 42,999) and Rs 5x,xxx (rumoured to be Rs 59,999) respectively. OnePlus TV U1S Series Launch, Features, Specifications & Prices Leaked Online.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and OnePlus India website to hype the launch. As per the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus TV U1S will be available for the first sale tomorrow via Red Cable Club whereas the open sale of the device will commence on June 11, 2021.

We didn't just revamp the speakers, we reengineered sound as you know it. Experience sounds like never before with the new OnePlus TV U1S Co-tuned with @dynaudio Learn more - https://t.co/xTJ3FPcNLN pic.twitter.com/tb5Qgidjax — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smart TV will feature a 4K display with 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300 nits peal brightness and support a refresh rate of 60Hz.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The device is expected to come with a low blue light mode and a new live TV section in OxygenPlay. OnePlus TV U1S is said to be powered by a MediaTek processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV will come in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The 65-inch model is likely to get a webcam that will come with a fixed focus sensor, physical shutter, a USB Type-C port and a built-in microphone. OnePlus TV U1S will sport Dolby Atmos supported 30W speakers tuned by Dynaudio. Moreover, the upcoming smart TV will run on Android TV 10 OS and will support 1080p Google Duo video calls.

