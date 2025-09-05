A total lunar eclipse makes the moon shine with all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth — at the same time. But how? It's in Earth's shadow. Here's what’s going on.If you get a chance to see the total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, go for it. It should be visible to people in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The best views will be in the Eastern Atlantic, over an area encompassing African countries like Nigeria, as well as from countries in the Indian Ocean region, like India and Indonesia. If you're in the Eastern regions, you're more likely to catch it at moonset, while if you're more to the West, you'll see it at moonrise. The total lunar eclipse will be at its fullest at 6:12 p.m. UTC.

What's the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse?

Lunar and solar eclipses occur with equal frequency — about twice a year. And both are fascinating. Some people — known as "eclipse chasers" — travel the world to get the best view. Usually, solar eclipses draw bigger crowds. We've all seen those sci-fi-like images of hordes staring intently up at the sky, wearing futuristic-looking protective eyewear (because you should never look directly at the sun).

Lunar eclipses, on the other hand, seem to rank lower in the imagination. Perhaps that has to do with the fact that the only time you can see them is when it's dark, when lots of people are already in bed... or clubbing.

But total lunar eclipses are special events for the spectacular effect they have on the moon, dousing it in a blood-red or orange light. And the best thing is you don't need special eyewear to view one. On a clear night, you won't even need a telescope. You can see all there is to see with the naked eye.

What happens during a total lunar eclipse?

While a solar eclipse is caused when the moon blocks light from the sun and casts a shadow on Earth, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth blocks sunlight and casts a shadow on the moon.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon is enveloped in what is known as the umbra – the inner part of Earth's shadow.

But some sunlight still manages to pass through the Earth's atmosphere and reach our closest celestial companion, lighting it dimly in reds and oranges.

Other colors with shorter wavelengths, such as blues and violets, tend to get scattered and are hence less likely to pass through the Earth's atmosphere. Red and orange light have longer wavelengths and don't scatter as easily.

When the moon appears an intense red or orange during a total lunar eclipse, it indicates a high level of dust and cloud in the Earth's atmosphere.

Why don't we see total lunar eclipses every month?

Total lunar eclipses do not occur every month because the moon orbits the Earth at a 5° tilt. So, while our natural satellite does move behind the planet every four weeks or so, it remains at such an angle that light from the sun still reaches it directly.

Lunar eclipses happen when the moon is full and directly opposite the sun, with the Earth directly in-between, blocking the path of light.

They can be viewed from anywhere on the planet, where night has already fallen. Solar eclipses, on the other hand, can only be seen from specific locations. And total lunar eclipses last longer than total solar eclipses because the shadow the Earth casts is bigger than that of the moon.

