March Full Worm Supermoon 2020 Date and Time: Know How and When to Watch This Amazing Lunar Spectacle

Moon lovers, its time to get the dust off your binoculars, as your favourite subject appears in the sky again. The full moon of March, the Worm Moon will appear in the skies on March 9. Also being the Supermoon, the Earth's satellite will appear 30% brighter and also closer to us. A lot of people love observing phases of the moon and this time around, it is a supermoon. So if you have been waiting for a supermoon, we give you more details on tomorrow's lunar delight. Given below are all the details about the date, timings, meaning of Worm Moon and how to watch it. March Full Moon 2020 Date and Timing: All About First Supermoon of This Year.

The Moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a perfect circle but an oval. A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches the closest point to the Earth, which is called the perigee. At this point, Moon appears much larger and brighter to us on Earth. Compared to a full moon, the supermoon appears to be 14% larger and 30% brighter.

Date and Timing of Full Worm Supermoon 2020

The full moon of the month of March is called the Worm Moon. This year, Worm Moon 2020 or the Full Worm Supermoon 2020 can be seen on March 9. It will occur at 5:48 PM Universal Time ie 11:18 PM IST.

How to Watch The Full Worm Supermoon

There is no harm in directly looking at the moon. Avoid the light pollution of the city, if you want to see more clearly. In a darker surrounding, the beauty of a supermoon is only enhanced. To observe the surface better, you can watch it through your binoculars or a telephoto lens.

This moon is called the Worm Moon because as the summer season begins, the earthworm casts begin to appear and birds begin finding food. The name has been kept by native Anglo-Indians. Other names for March's full moon are Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Crust Moon.