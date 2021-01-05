As much as we are anticipating the aliens and extra-terrestrials visiting the earth or showing up in 2021, it is not happening as yet. But a sighting of a blue-coloured UFO has caused a buzz online. Multiple people from Hawaii reported of seeing blue lights flashing in the night sky and disappearing into the ocean on the night of December 29. And as people already speculated aliens visiting them at the end of 2020, it has now come up, that there was nothing alien about it all. The blue lights could have been nothing up LED kites. A hoax buster site has suggested that the blue lights look very similar to LED kites which are operated by a remote.

Multiple eyewitnesses called the 911 to report this unidentified flying object in the night sky over Leeward Oahu. As per Hawaii News Now, this UFO has a blue glow and one the onlookers described it "larger than a telephone pole." It was seen flying, more like sailing and then crashed into the sea. As per the calls, it was also going too fast. The Federal Aviation Administration was also informed about the same and they reported of no aircraft incidents or accidents in this area at the time. But a Twitter account studying UFOs have a possible explanation to this sighting. It mentions of a LED kite with a comparison of the two videos. Alien Tech Has Visited The Earth? Harvard Professor States Space Object 'Oumuamua' Was Alien Debris, Know All About It!

Here's The Blue UFO in Hawaii:

Here's The Explanation Video:

About the blue UFO over Hawaii, I hope this comparison can help people to be informed about the possible explanation, a led kite. Stabilized video loop of the alleged blue UFO made by Mick West (source: https://t.co/KewFNro5zo). pic.twitter.com/7iHkHAbgCi — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) January 4, 2021

Here's a Video of LED Kite:

So this is one of the possible explanations that the UFO was a LED kite. What do you think? In the above video it does look very similar. Or you strongly believe it to be aliens?

