New Delhi, December 21: United Nations Development Program (UNDP) awarded first prize to Prof. Kavya Dashora for the innovation of plant-based mock egg. Kavya Dashora is a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. UNDP Accelerator Lab India had organised the contest. The first prize includes the award of USD 5000. Going Vegan? From Nut Butters to Pureed Fruits, Plant-Based Ways to Substitute Eggs in Cooking and Baking.

IIT Delhi in a tweet, congratulated the scientist. It tweeted, "Innovation of plant based mock egg by Prof. Kavya Dashora, Centre for Rural Development and Technology, #IITDelhi has secured first prize in Innovate4SDG contest by ‘UNDP Accelerator Lab India’. Congratulations, Prof Kavya Dashora !"

Tweet by IIT Delhi:

Ms Christiane Hieronymus, Head of Economic Cooperation & Development, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, New Delhi and Prof K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt of India conferred the award online to Prof Dashora. The UNDP considered the innovation of mock egg would help in accelerating progress towards the SDGs. Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone; 5 Plant-Based Foods to Be Eaten by Men for High Androgen Level.

Prof Dashora said that the innovation would help to address the issue of malnutrition. The mock egg is reportedly a clean protein food. “The mock egg has been developed from very simple farm based crop proteins, which not only looks and tastes like egg but also very close in nutritional profile to a poultry egg,” reported India Education Today quoting Prof Dashora as saying.

The IIT Delhi also developed the meat analogues for chicken. Fish analogue was also developed from plant sources, including fruits and vegetable. These products were tested on various parameters, including taste, texture and aroma.

