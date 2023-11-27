New Delhi, November 27: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has launched new generative AI practice in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers harness the full potential of generative AI and transform their operations. To accelerate its customers’ journeys, TCS has invested in foundation training of over 100,000 employees on generative AI. It is now focused on deepening their expertise further, including certification of over 25,000 employees on the AWS generative AI services.

"Drawing from all the investments we have made in building deep capabilities in generative AI, our strong partnership with AWS, and contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we help them take a comprehensive approach to realize the true potential of generative AI to drive their growth and transformation,” said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, TCS AI.Cloud unit. TCS’ AWS generative AI practice will help enterprises choose and quickly scale the right solutions for their unique business needs and transform their organisations, using AWS’ services such as Amazon Bedrock. TCS Ends WFH for Employees: Tata Consultancy Services Asks Staff to Report to Office Five Days a Week, Marking End of Hybrid Working Policy

TCS’ consultants will help clients explore the most impactful use-cases in their business context, experiment collaboratively and co-innovate generative AI-powered solutions, said the company. “AWS has been focused on making AI accessible to companies of all sizes and across industries, and by deepening the AWS and TCS relationship through the TCS generative AI practice, more customers can easily and quickly leverage and benefit from generative AI,” said Vasi Philomin, Vice President of Generative AI, AWS. TCS Hiring 40,000 Freshers! Tata Consultancy Services To Hire More Employees in Current Fiscal With No Plans for Large-Scale Job Cuts, Says COO

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, has extended its strategic partnership with TCS and AWS to manage its digital transformation journey leveraging AWS generative AI services

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).