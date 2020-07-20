Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last month. The sale will begin at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart. The handset will be offered with Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options & much more. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The handset features a 7-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels. For optics, the mobile phone flaunts a quad rear camera module featuring a 16MP main camera, a 5MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & an AI lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Tecno Spark Power 2 (Photo Credits: IANS)

The handset is fuelled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with an 18W charger that can add 50 percent of the charge in just one hour. The mobile phone runs on Android 10 based HiOS. Additionally, the device gets 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, a rear fingerprint sensor & GPS support. Techno Spark Power 2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB & 64GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).