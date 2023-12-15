New Delhi, December 15: Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and Vivo S18e are launched in China. With their sophisticated design, cutting-edge camera technology, and robust build, the Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and Vivo S18e are set to capture consumer's attention looking for high-quality devices at potentially varying price points.

The Vivo S18 series can mark a significant step forward for Vivo in the competitive smartphone market. As the series makes its way to consumers, it is expected to make a significant impact and potentially set new standards for mid-range and high-end smartphones. Vivo Teams Up With Elliptic Labs To Introduce AI Virtual Proximity Sensor ‘INNER BEAUTY’ In Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro Smartphones.

Vivo S18 Series Specification and Features in China

All three models run on OriginOS 4. The Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro both boast a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness levels of up to 2800 nits. The Vivo S18 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, while the standard Vivo S18 comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and an Adreno 720 GPU.

The Vivo S18 Pro includes a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto portrait camera. The Vivo S18 features a 50MP OmniVision OV50E sensor complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, a 50MP front camera with dual soft LED flash ensures vibrant and clear self-portraits.

On the other hand, the Vivo S18e sports a slightly smaller 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and offers a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor.

Vivo S18 Series Price in China

The Vivo S18 starts at RMB 2299 (approx. Rs 27,300) for the 8GB+256GB variant, with the top-end 16GB+512GB model priced at RMB 2999 (around Rs 35,700). The Vivo S18 Pro price begins at RMB 3199 (approx. Rs 38,000) for the 12GB+256GB version, going up to RMB 3699 (around Rs 44,000) for the 16GB+512GB configuration. The more affordable Vivo S18e is tagged at RMB 2099 (around Rs 25,000) for the 12GB+256GB model, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. ASUS ROG Phone 8 New Feature Teased Ahead of CES 2024 ROG Launch Event on January 8, Check More Details Here.

The Vivo S18 is available for order, with sales commencing from December 22, while the Vivo S18e and S18 Pro will hit the shelves starting January 13, 2024. As the series makes its debut in China, the global market eagerly awaits the arrival of these innovative smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).