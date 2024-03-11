New Delhi, March 11: Vivo is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3 5G. Vivo has also recently launched its new smartphones, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India, so the anticipation for the Vivo T3 5G might be high among tech enthusiasts. The Vivo T3 5G is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for its users.

Vivo has posted a teaser on social media platform about the upcoming smartphone, Vivo T3 5G in India, hinting at an imminent launch. The smartphone is expected to come under the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The Vivo T3 5G might be a rebranded version of another model, the iQOO Z9 Pro, as per a report of Gizmochina. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Sale Starts on Today at 12 PM; Check Details of Xiaomi’s New Flagship-Smartphone Before Sale.

Vivo T3 5G Teased in India

Lights, camera, Turbo! Yes, I am a part of Gen Turbo - thanks to my new #vivoT3 5G, my ticket to non-stop multitasking action! Get your #vivoT3 5G exclusively on Flipkart. #GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/pizCcIDLXW — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 10, 2024

Vivo T3 5G Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo T3 5G is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The smartphone is expected to have 8GB of RAM and is might also support 8GB of virtual RAM. The internal storage of the smartphone might have two options which include 128GB and 256GB. The Vivo T3 5G is anticipated to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The screen of the smartphone is also said to offer up to 1800 nits of brightness. The display of the Vivo T3 5G might have a refresh rate of 120Hz, which might provide smooth visuals and a good user experience. POCO X6 Neo Launch Confirmed for March 13, To Sport 120Hz AMOLED Display; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

The smartphone will likely to come in two color variants, that include Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue. The Vivo T3 5G is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, which might include a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS, a 2MP sensor for bokeh effects and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The T3 5G is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo T3 5G will likely come under a price tag of Rs 20,000 and it is also expected to be available on Flipkart.

