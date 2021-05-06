Vivo V21 5G is now available for online sale in India via Flipkart and the official Vivo website. The smartphone is listed on the e-commerce website with offers such as Rs 2,000 off HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards on the first transaction, no-cost EMI Rs 2,500 per month, standard EMI options and up to Rs 17,800 off via exchange deals. Vivo V21 5G With Dimensity 800U SoC Launched In India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo V21 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by Mediatek Dimensity 800U paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP main camera with OIS feature, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 44MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V21 5G Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The handset is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with a 33W flash charging facility. The 5G phone is available in Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle shades and runs on an Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz, 5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, GLONASS and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V21 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

