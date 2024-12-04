New Delhi, December 4: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is rolling out a new update to its Android beta version, with the introduction of a redesigned interface for managing chat lists. The WhatsApp new feature is expected to give its users a smoother and more user-friendly experience when browsing their conversations.

WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature that allows users to delete preset chat lists. However, with this update, you will be able to remove filters like "Unread" or "Groups" from the chat screen. Users can tap and hold on to the filter to access the delete option. WhatsApp To End Support for Older iOS Versions and iPhone Models in May 2025; Know Which iPhone Models Will Be Affected.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned interface for managing chat lists, and it is available to some beta testers for Android users. WhatsApp is said to be testing a new design for the feature that will help users to manage their filters. Some beta testers have observed changes when using the latest WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.25.8 update.

The whole interface for creating, managing, and deleting lists is reportedly being redesigned to align with the look and feel of other parts of the app, like the "Security" and "Mail" settings. Additionally, some users who are using stable versions of the app might already have the chance to try out the updated interface for managing their chat lists.

The new interface is said to be much more organised than the old design. According to reports, the main filters, like "Favorites" and "Various Conversations," are now positioned at the top of the screen. Additionally, a redesigned button has been introduced just below these main filters, which will allow users to create a new custom list. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce QR Code Feature for Channel Sharing.

There are reports that WhatsApp will stop supporting older versions of iOS and certain iPhone models starting from May 2025. The change is expected to affect devices that were released more than ten years ago. It may include iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as the last available iOS update for these phones is iOS 12.5.7.

