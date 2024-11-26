New Delhi, November 26: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is rolling out a feature update for its business app users. The new WhatsApp feature update brings a new look with redesigned main theme colours in light and dark modes. The change is expected to make the app more visually appealing. WhatsApp has always focused on providing a seamless experience, and these customisations are another step towards improving the service for business users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Programme to bring a new light and dark main theme colour to the business app. The update is available for some beta testers. The introduction of a new light and dark theme will allow users to switch between themes based on their preferences or lighting conditions. The dark mode can be useful for those who prefer a softer screen brightness during the night or in low-light environments. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Soon Let Users To Mention Group Chats for Status Updates.

The latest update brings new pre-set accent colours for the light and dark themes in the WhatsApp Business beta app to enhance the visual experience. In theupdate, the previous light blue accents have been changed to black for the light theme and white for the dark theme. The update is currently available to select beta testers who are part of the Google Play Beta Programme for version 2.24.24.30. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces ‘Message Drafts’ Feature To Manage Unsent Messages.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called voice message transcripts. The feature will be available worldwide in the coming weeks, starting with a few specific languages. The company has plans to include more languages in the future. WhatsApp is preparing to release an exciting new update that will let you mention group chats in your status updates. Previously, you could only tag individual users in your status, but this new feature will allow you to include an entire group of people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).