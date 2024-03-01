Mumbai, March 1: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been testing new features to give customers a better experience with messaging. WhatsApp has recently introduced a new search option that allows users to find old messages by specific dates. The new WhatsApp feature has been rolled out on the Android, iPhone and Desktop versions.

Now, WhatsApp beta has announced that a new option called 'third-party chats' is being developed by the platform and will be rolled out in the upcoming Android 2.24.5.20 version. Currently, it is not ready for the beta-testers however the it will be in line with the new EU's Digital Markets Act. The beta platform also announced that the Meta-owned WhatsApp has been working on chat interoperability to comply with the EU regulations in line with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which aims to facilitate cross-app communications for users. Meta Announces To End Facebook News To Stop Paying News Publishers in Future.

The upcoming WhatsApp third-party chats option will display a default profile photo and third-party app name from where the chats originated like Telegram and Signal. The new feature will help the users to stay in control and choose which apps can communicate with their WhatsApp account. The 'third-party chats' on WhatsApp will have limited features, such as no group chat option. It means that WhatsApp users cannot participate in group conversations with external platforms. Xiaomi HyperOS Launched in India: Check List of Compatible Devices, Features and Other Details.

WhatsApp's third-party chats will have additional limitations, such as making calls and restrictions on text messages. Initially, it will not support many features; however, the platform may introduce new them as the time passes. This third-party chats option has been in talks since 2023 and was expected to roll out early. However, the after the confirmation from WhatsApp beta platform, it will soon be introduced on all platform like Android, iOS and Desktop.

So far, the new option has only confirmed to arrive on through an Android update 2.24.5.20 through the Google Play Beta Program. The WhatsApp beta added that this feature will be optional, and to use it, the users need to activate the interoperability service.

