Mumbai, December 28: Elon Musk's X announced several updates in past few months related to the videos like - sharing 3 hours long videos, downloading videos from timeline, auto-captioning of videos, and more. Soon, the platform will allow the users to live stream the gameplay videos directly from the PlayStation 5 to X. Elon Musk hinted a new feature while replying to a user on X. He user asked for X to directly support gameplay streaming from gaming consoles. As per the reports, the platform will soon allow the PS5 gamers to stream on X, probably by paying some price.

On X, a user "@AlexJonesMW3" going by the name Modern Warfare with Alex Jones posted, that "Any chance we can get @X onto gaming consoles as a streaming app?" The user further wrote that he is ready to pay the price to stream directly from PS5 to X. The user asked in reply to Elon Musk's Diablo gameplay video if the feature is coming on X. Elon Musk replied to him, "Yup, we're working on it".

Elon Musk Hints at Streaming Feature on X:

Any chance we can get @X onto gaming consoles as a streaming app? I'd gladly pay whatever price I have to pay to be able to stream directly from my PS5 to @X Not everyone is streaming their games from a PC so is there any chance that we can make a deal with gaming consoles to… — Modern Warfare with Alex Jones (@AlexJonesMW3) December 28, 2023

The user @AlexJonesMW3 further wrote on X, "Not everyone is streaming their games from a PC so is there any chance that we can make a deal with gaming consoles to put @X in their stores as a streaming app?" The user requested Elon Musk to call somebody at "@Sony or @PlayStation" and get "@X" into the PlayStation store as soon as possible.

According to the report by India Today, "Elon Musk has been a passionate gamer since his childhood." Sometimes the tech billionaire can be seen posting on X about his passion for gaming. Now, considering his long gaming exposure, Elon Musk will soon introduce the feature for gamers to stream gameplay from PlayStation 5 directly to X. The new streaming feature will allow the gamers to stream the gameplay videos and views from community like YouTube gameplay streaming. Elon Musk had shared earlier that he wanted X to be an "everything app."

