Mumbai, April 3: Xbox AI Chatbot is the new project that Microsoft has been working on to help the gamers with support queries. The new Xbox AI chatbot is said to automate support tasks on the popular gaming console. A report said that Microsoft had been testing a new "embodied AI character" to animate Xbox support queries. This new AI chatbot is likely connected to the support documents of the gaming console's network and ecosystem.

According to a report by The Verge, the new Xbox AI chatbot would be able to process refunds from Microsoft's support website and respond to questions. Using this Xbox AI Chatbot, users can experience artificial intelligence in gaming consoles. Microsoft is reportedly said to be testing the new Xbox Support Virtual Agent. It mentioned that the internal prototype would offer voice or text and query the Xbox Support topics. Google Search’s ‘More About This Page’ Feature Now Available in Hindi and 40 Additional Languages Globally.

The report said that the general manager of gaming AI at Xbox, Haiyan Zhang, said that using the prototype, Xbox players can get help quickly using natural language. The Xbox AI chatbot prototype would take information from the existing Xbox Support pages to help the players get support and resolve their queries.

The Verge reported that the Microsoft Xbox AI Chatbot is part of an effort inside Microsoft Gaming to bring features powered by artificial intelligence and tools to the players. The report also highlighted that Microsoft might be working on AI features to create game content, operations, and Xbox-related platforms and devices. Microsoft has also been testing the Xbox AI Chatbot against Microsoft Realms-related support queries. HP Envy x360 14 Laptops With Advanced AI Features Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of New HP Models.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has been looking to find ways to use AI assistants in games and provide different ways for the players to get support and help while playing games and seeking information.

