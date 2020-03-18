Coronavirus Outbreak: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Announces Can$27 Billion Aid Package to Combat COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo Credits: Chuck Woolery/Twitter)

Toronto, March 18: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced a Can$27 billion aid package to compensate the workers and businesses severely hit by the novel coronavirus. Parts of the nation are under a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, with hotels, restaurants and bars, along with medium and large-scale business establishments being closed down.

Trudeau said the aid package is aimed at helping workers and businesses cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister further added that tax payments worth an estimated Can$55 billion could also be deferred till August to relieve the people.

The combined amount of the aid package and the deferment in tax receipts equal to three percent of this G7 nation's gross domestic product (GDP). "This wide-ranging support will help ensure Canadians can pay for rent and groceries, and help businesses continue to pay their employees and their bills during this time of uncertainty," said a statement issued from the Canadian PM's office.

The aid package would be disbursed to the affected populace through social programs, including employment insurance and child tax benefits. The government would also provide Can$900 bi-weekly income support for workers who must stay home and do not have access to paid sick leave.

Canada has so far confirmed 556 cases of COVID-19 across the nation. The first death in Ontario province was confirmed on Tuesday. In neighbouring United States, the number of coronavirus patients have rose exponentially to above 6,000, with the death toll nearing the 100-mark.