Jakarta, February 7: In a bizarre incident, a village in Indonesia's Pekalongan in Central Java was submerged under dark red colour water after a massive flood hit a local batik factory. The incident was reported on Saturday when the crimson dye was released through the street of Jenggot in central Java. The surreal, blood-red river caused a frenzy on social media. The area where the incident took place, situated on south of the city of Pekalongan, is famous for its traditional wax and dye batik textiles.

Social media was flooded with images of the coloured water washing through the Indonesian village. A local relief official confirmed they were genuine. Twitter users shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by red water. The Pekalongan city is known for manufacturing batik, which is a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes. This depicts patterns and drawings on fabric. NASA Captures Maharashtra’s Lonar Lake That Turned Pink Mysteriously, Know Why 50,000 Years Old Crater Lake Changed Its Colour.

Indonesian Village Turns Red:

Red flooding in Pekalongan, Central Java. The water turns red because of the dye from local batik factory. pic.twitter.com/oQjfJqHkzq — Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) February 6, 2021

Floods are very frequent in Indonesia. Earlier this year, at least 43 people killed following a storm that hit the capital Jakarta earlier this year. In Indonesia, the coloration of rivers in Pekalongan is not an uncommon thing. Rivers in Pekalongan usually turn different colours. In January, bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood.