Los Angeles, October 4: An Indian-origin family of four, including an 8-month-old child, has been kidnapped in the US state of California, police said and warned the suspect is armed and considered dangerous. The family from Central Valley was kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday.

The family was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh. US: 8-Month-Old Baby, Her Family Among Four Indian-Origin People Kidnapped in California.

The sheriff's office released two images of a person they believe to be the abductor, describing him as having a shaved head and wearing a hoodie. The 8-month-old girl and her parents were kidnapped by a person described as armed and dangerous, authorities said. Indian National Sentenced to 56 Months in US for Stalking, Kidnapping Estranged Wife.

A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday evening.

In the statement Monday night, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said that investigators were unsure of a motive but that authorities believe the kidnapper destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.

"So far as I know no contact has been made nor ransom demands, nothing, from the suspects in this," he said. "We need your help." "We consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

"We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far... we have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone," said Sheriff Warnke.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages. It asked the public to approach the sheriff's office if they see the suspect. "Do not approach him or the victims," it said.