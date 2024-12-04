Werewolf syndrome, also called hypertrichosis, is a condition where a person's hair grows in excess in unwanted places. According to reports, infants have been developing this syndrome after being exposed to minoxidil. Minoxidil is a popular over-the-counter medication used for hair loss. It has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it can be sold to adults experiencing hair loss without a prescription. Minoxidil is applied directly to the skin in the form of foams and liquids. It relaxes and widens the blood vessels, thereby increasing blood flow, which stimulates hair growth. Minoxidil was originally created to treat high blood pressure, as it can lower blood pressure. Werewolf Syndrome: MP Teen Lalit Patidar Suffering from The Rare Skin Condition Opens Up About Being Bullied For Excessive Hair Growth Anywhere on Body (See Pics).

The syndrome came to light after a nursing baby gradually developed excessive hair growth on his back, thighs, and legs over a course of just two months. Upon examining the child, scientists discovered that the father had been applying minoxidil in the scalp to treat his baldness. But when the child was no longer exposed to it, he returned to normal, and the excess hair went away. According to a report by El Economista, the Pharmacovigilance Center of Navarre (CFN) in Spain recently found that 11 babies had developed the werewolf syndrome after coming in contact with the medication through a caregiver. The study found that a guardian, caregiver or parent had recently used 5% topical Minoxidil.

But why do infants exposed to the drug develop the syndrome? This is because vulnerable infants are exposed to a medication that was not created for them in the first place. Children who develop the syndrome tend to resemble a Wookiee from Star Wars. Any medication meant for infants and children has to be tested for medical problems. This proves that minoxidil, when exposed to infants and young children, can be detrimental to their health, or it may even cause damage to their kidneys and hearts. As the medication is applied directly onto the skin, a child might be exposed to it through the skin or mouth by either touching, chewing, or sucking their parents or caregiver’s hands. In addition, the infant could also be exposed to it through direct skin-to-skin contact. Baby Girl Born With Extremely Rare 2-Inch-Long 'True Tail' Covered in Hair and Skin in Northeastern Mexico (View Tweet).

As an infant’s skin is thinner and more sensitive than an adult’s, they are more susceptible to absorbing substances from the environment. Health experts warn that minoxidil could be avoided around infants and children as it could impact their health and produce the werewolf syndrome or hypertrichosis. In light of these incidents, it is important that minoxidil sold anywhere should include making adults aware of these risks and come with warnings on the packaging along with information on hypertrichosis.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

