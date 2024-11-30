VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30: DEVI Sansthan, India's leading advocate for foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), hosted the transformative "Leadership Circle" on November 28-29 in Lucknow. This two-day event brought together policymakers, corporate representatives, and grassroots organizations from 19 states from Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, etc and union territories like Puducherry to address regional challenges and accelerate progress towards the ambitious NIPUN Bharat goals. Ashish Kohli, Director of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated the event.

Avanish Kumar Awasthi, Advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh who was the Chief Guest on day 2 shared, "I am delighted to be here at the CMS campus, recognized as one of the largest schooling systems in the world. It is inspiring to see representatives from 19 states gathered for this important cause. For any country to achieve success, two critical pillars must be prioritized: improving learning outcomes and equipping youth with essential skills. During my interactions with representatives from various states, I was impressed by the dedication and insights shared. My message to all of you is to document your success stories, derive meaningful data, and share your results. Foundational literacy and numeracy must reach every block in the country. While you are working diligently in your respective states, the journey ahead is vast and challenging. By incorporating the feedback from CMS and implementing the ALfA pedagogy, we can collectively strengthen foundational learning and education. Together, these efforts will not only fortify our educational framework but also empower future generations to thrive and contribute to the nation's progress."

The summit featured an exceptional lineup of attendees, including prominent policymakers such as Ms. Sufeena Bano, Director of Elementary Education Office, Baramulla, J&K; Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director of Elementary Education, Srinagar, J&K; Ramesh Prasad Lakher, District Program Coordinator (BSA), Samagra Shiksha, Madhya Pradesh; and Mohd Amzad, FLN District Program Lead, Telangana, among others. Together, they explored innovative strategies to accelerate foundational literacy and numeracy, with a focus on regional adaptations and sustainable solutions.

The Leadership Circle emphasized the need for strong foundational learning systems through evidence-based approaches like DEVI Sansthan's ALfA pedagogy (Accelerated Learning for All), which has proven transformative in enhancing learning outcomes for underserved children, dropouts, and adults seeking literacy. Discussions highlighted regional challenges, such as infrastructure gaps in Kashmir and rural literacy disparities, underscoring the importance of tailored solutions to accelerate FLN outcomes. Policymakers stressed the value of paired learning and joyful teaching to sustain engagement and results. DEVI Sansthan's impactful collaborations with governments, NGOs, and corporates, including successful FLN programs in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Mizoram and adult literacy initiatives in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal, were celebrated as scalable models for nationwide replication.

Ashish Kohli, Director of Elementary Education, Himachal Pradesh, shared, "Under the guidance of the Honourable Educational Minister of HP, we implemented ALfA pedagogy in two blocks with remarkable success. Encouraged by the results, we are now expanding to remote areas. We also plan to integrate ALfA pedagogy into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) training to equip future teachers with this transformative approach."

Dr. Sunita Gandhi, Founder of DEVI Sansthan, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to foundational education, stating, "Accelerating foundational literacy and numeracy is the cornerstone of global growth. This summit brought together leaders from 19 states, creating a shared vision to ensure every child builds a strong foundation for learning and thrives in school and beyond."

Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director of School Education, Jammu & Kashmir, noted, "I am heartened by the efforts of DEVI Sansthan to bring about this paradigm shift in educational pedagogy. Events like these are critical for transforming FLN systems nationwide and aligning our educational goals with global standards."

"One of the critical challenges we face in Uttar Pradesh is the high teacher-pupil ratio, particularly in rural areas. While we strive to ensure quality education, an imbalance in this ratio often hinders personalized attention and learning outcomes. Collaborative efforts like the Leadership Circle provide us with innovative strategies and scalable solutions to bridge this gap and strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy across the state", a teacher from Barabanki (UP) voiced.

"The success of foundational literacy lies in the synergy between the child, teacher, and mother. By involving mothers actively in the ALfA program alongside teachers, we aim to create a triangle of support that fosters a nurturing and impactful learning environment. This holistic approach ensures that learning extends beyond the classroom and strengthens the child's foundation for lifelong education", a Delhi-based educationist voiced.

The Leadership Circle concluded with the creation of a collaborative roadmap to fast-track FLN progress in alignment with NIPUN Bharat. Attendees left equipped with evidence-based tools and renewed commitments to strengthen foundational education across their states.

As DEVI Sansthan expands its reach, its ALfA pedagogy continues to empower children, women, and underserved communities, setting a benchmark for literacy efforts in India. Through partnerships and innovation, the organization remains dedicated to building a brighter future for every learner in the country.

About DEVI Sansthan

DEVI Sansthan (Dignity Education Vision International), established in 1992 and based in Lucknow, is a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating foundational literacy and numeracy for children and adults. By partnering with governments, NGOs, schools, and corporations, DEVI Sansthan delivers effective and holistic education solutions to underserved communities.

