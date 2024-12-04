PNN

New Delhi [India], December 4: With the demand for abroad education escalating rapidly among Indian students, approximately 2 million Indian students are estimated to fly to different countries in 2025 to pursue their higher education. The cost of education is increasingly soaring, and opting to study abroad in prestigious institutions is sure to come with a towering cost.

What if we tell you that Lorien Finance, a pioneer in providing financial assistance to students aspiring to study abroad, is transforming this journey, offering customised solutions that make the process smoother, more accessible, and stress-free? Being students' trusted partner in their study abroad journey, they realise that even though studying abroad has its share of expenses to bear, it's surely not out of reach with the right planning and guidance. Lorien Finance provides students with expert assistance and financial aid at the best interest rates from top financial institutions, along with other services related to studying abroad.

The brand's story is as inspiring as the dreams it supports. The founder, Nikhil Mudgal, ideated the brand following his struggles as an international student navigating the complexities of life abroad. "When I flew to the United States in 2006 to pursue my education, I felt a mix of excitement and anxiety," Mudgal recalls. "Unknown of the challenges that awaited me--financial hurdles, issues with accommodation, and the lack of banking services for international students, I was bowled over and felt isolated. I knew I had to do something to change this. That's when Lorien Finance was born, with a mission to make this journey smooth and seamless for every student who dreams of studying abroad. Today, we are more than just a financial services provider; we are a partner in these students' aspirations, ensuring they have the support they need to thrive globally."

By offering a panoramic approach to addressing students' financial needs, Lorien Finance has become a trusted partner for Indian students dreaming of attaining their higher education abroad. Education loans for abroad studies designed to provide financial solutions and peace of mind are at the heart of their operations. With an association with 15+ Indian and International lenders, competitive interest rates starting from 3.49%*, availability of no cosigner and no collateral loans, and flexible repayment options, Lorien Finance ensures students and their families are not alone while navigating this critical step. Lorien's process is transparent, straightforward, and designed to minimise the stress associated with securing financial aid.

Understanding the daunting financial mountains in students' study abroad journey, Lorien Finance also provides ancillary services that would be efficacious to students aspiring to study abroad, including international debit and credit cards, which are crafted to simplify your money management abroad, offering low transaction fees and attractive foreign exchange rates. Students no longer need to worry about the complexities of handling money in a foreign currency.

Recognising the significance of being an early planner in the study-abroad journey, Lorien Finance integrated a new service in their platform in collaboration with Education Testing Service (ETS), a private non-profit organisation designing and administering the TOEFL and GREs. Through this partnership, Lorien aids students in booking their GRE and TOEFL exams through complimentary discount codes and removes another layer of complexity from their financial process.

For most students travelling to a new country for the first time, the biggest concern is finding a suitable place to live. By leveraging its network of trusted partners, Lorien Finance offers students reliable accommodation options, ensuring they can transition into their host country with ease and security.

What truly sets Lorien Finance apart is its empathy-driven approach. Their services aren't crafted as business offerings but as solutions to the challenges students face, as faced by Nikhil Mudgal. His inspiring journey and dedication to overcoming the obstacles he once faced are shaping brighter futures for thousands of Indian students, making Lorien Finance a reliable ally.

Divyasri Pulikonda, an Indian student who recently flew to attend her Masters in International Business Management from the University of East London, UK, availing Lorien Finance's services, shared her experience. "When I was preparing to pursue my master's degree in the United Kingdom, I felt overwhelmed by the financial complexities. My CIBIL score issues were hindering my dream of studying in the UK. Lorien Finance helped me secure an education loan and guided me through every step. They took the burden off my shoulders, and I am incredibly grateful."

As the number of Indian students opting for international education is advancing rapidly, Lorien Finance is scaling its operations and expanding its offerings. With the mission to create a future where no student has to hold back their global education dreams due to financial challenges, Lorien is set to introduce new service offerings and even leverage artificial intelligence to offer personalised financial solutions, streamline application processes, and enhance decision-making.

For students and families seeking a trustworthy partner to assist them in their study-abroad journey, Lorien Finance stands as a symbol of trust, innovation, and commitment. By addressing every financial challenge and walking with them every step of the way, Lorien is confidently shaping the future of the country's youth.

For more information, visit https://lorien.finance Follow Lorien Finance on Instagram to stay updated on its latest initiatives and success stories.

