Business News | India Stock Outlook: Market Participants Will Watch out for Q2 Earnings, FPI Activities and Global Cues

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The domestic stock markets, in the upcoming week, will focus their attention back to the Foreign Institutional Investment (FIIs) selling, global cues and domestic developments such as earnings of the companies and winter session of the Parliament, say analysts.
Additionally, the performance of the banking and IT sectors will be crucial in determining the market's next move, as per the experts.
"Traders will keep a close watch on global market trends. The performance of the banking and IT sectors will be crucial in determining the market's next move," said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services opined that Trump victory has impacted both the equity and bond markets in the US. Equities have boomed on expectations of the positive impact of the promised corporate tax cut by Trump and his pro-business policies, he said.
