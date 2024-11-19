NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19: ITW Catalyst, one of India's fastest growing sports consulting firms set up in 2019 and driven by the vision to act as a catalyst for brands to achieve strategic marketing objectives using a unique Return on Objectives (ROO) approach, announced a brand refresh this week, rechristening itself ITW Catalyst 2.0. The refreshed version builds on the company's pioneering foray into sports, entertainment, and media consulting that has brought global standards and innovative practices to the space over the last 5 years - a term which began with them stitching the partnership between Mumbai Indians and Marriott Bonvoy, and has since grown into over 100 deals (with brands including giants such as Coca Cola, Mahindra and ITC among others) worth almost a quarter of a billion dollars across 20+ teams in the IPL, the WPL, PKL and the ISL as well as global sports properties such as the ICC Cricket World Cup and marquee entertainment events including concert tours of Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh.

Chintan Jhaveri, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Catalyst 2.0 will be leading the team. Chintan, a veteran of the sports and entertainment consulting space in India having had stints with Star Sports, GroupM ESP, and RISE has had a ringside view of the evolution of this space over the last 15 years, says the key focus and mission will be to carry on Catalyst's legacy of a commitment to creation of meaningful partnerships.

As the team, which includes Mayur Telangi, the AVP - Brand Solutions and Karan Singh, AVP - Integrated Solutions - both with extensive experience with stitching deals for multiple IPL and PKL franchises - gears up for 2025, Chintan points out that the USP of Catalyst 2.0 remains, "Our ability to stimulate path breaking ideas and make them work to solve brand challenges, makes us strategic partners for our brands," Karan Singh, AVP, Mayur Telangi.

Catalyst 2.0 is a part of the ITW Universe, India's largest full-stack sports, media, and entertainment agency. Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder of ITW said, "ITW has been at the forefront of some iconic partnerships, be it in sports or entertainment and many of them have been driven by the team at Catalyst. With Catalyst 2.0 we are looking at continuing to grow creating even more impactful associations focusing on the digital landscape and new media options which are changing how fans consume sports and entertainment."

"Be it sports or a live event partnership, today's brands are chasing purpose led narrative with their consumers to drive brand love and create measurable impact. Catalyst 2.0 will empower brands to break new ground in consumer engagement with new age, innovative and cutting-edge partnerships that will enable deeper engagement with audiences for the brands," adds Chintan.

ITW Universe- The Swiss Knife of Sports, Entertainment & Media Consulting. ITW Universe is one of the world's leading sports, entertainment, media and lifestyle consulting firms, with its global footprint spread across four continents with a dozen offices including Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, London, USA. We are a single window solution for everything related to sports business including, Sports, Entertainment, Media Consulting, Digital Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Content Creation, Placement Amplification, as well as Out Of Home advertising, branding solutions, specialized media buying and planning Sports tourism experiences unit, live events, entertainment, and activations.

