VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 11: Mallika Sherawat, known for her bold movies and outspoken nature, has an interesting ask this January- to recognise how weird animal-based foods are and to stop eating them. She is supporting the latest campaign theme 'Food Doesn't have to be Weird' by Veganuary- the global organisation the encourages people to try vegan.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of BFC vs MSC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallika said 'we are conditioned to think that many of the foods we eat are normal. Take eating meat for example- we eat babies! Chickens are killed at just 6 weeks old and pigs at 6 months - a fraction of their potential lifespan. Is it weird, or just sad?'

The campaign lifts the veil from many of the common foods and appeals to people to make an informed choice.

Also Read | IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Ireland Women Cricket Match in Rajkot.

How food affects the environment-

Every year, the world loses around 5 million hectares of forest, and 95% of this occurs in the tropics. The expansion of animal farming is responsible for around 41% of tropical deforestation. That's 2.1 million hectares every year - about half the size of the Netherlands.

Soya and palm production together drive a further 18% of tropical deforestation, with more than three-quarters of soya and a large proportion of palm being used in animal feed, primarily for chickens and pigs.

How food affects our health-

Antibiotic resistance is a major threat to human health and identified by the World Health Organization as one of the most important health challenges in the 21st century. The overuse of antibiotics in animal farming is a contributor to the increase in antibiotic resistance. Antibiotics are routinely used in intensive farming systems to prevent and treat infections and can also be used in animal feed to increase growth. Studies have estimated that 73% of all antibiotics sold globally are used in animals raised for food.

We kill billions of animals every year for foods that increase the risk of our biggest killers - heart disease, diabetes and some cancers- weirdly self-destructive. Many types of meat and dairy products are high in saturated fat which can raise the risk of high cholesterol, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Processed meats such as sandwich slices, bacon and sausages are often also high in salt and other additives linked to heart disease and cancer.

How food affects the animals-

Chickens outnumber humans three to one - weird that we never see them. Most are hidden inside factory farms, locked inside industrial sheds, along with 50,000 or more other birds. Their only escape is when they are taken out for slaughter. Every day more than 202 million chickens are killed for meat. That's 140,000 chickens every minute. Most chickens are killed at around 6 weeks old, meaning at any given moment there are about 27.8 billion chickens alive, but only about 8 billion humans.

Prashanth Vishwanath, India Director of Veganuary says 'Whether it is for our own health, for the planet or to help animals, we need to recognise that eating animals just doesn't make sense. It is time we make the transition to a plant-based diet.'

Veganuary provides free resources and guidance to people who want to try vegan. These include a starter kit, meal plans, a celebrity cookbook, daily support emails and more. So far, more than 2.5 lakh Indians have taken the pledge.

Mallika signs off by saying 'I am a firm believer in compassion and Ahimsa. Eating plant-based is my secret to being fit, active and having a clear conscience. Give it an honest try, leave animals off your plate.'

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)