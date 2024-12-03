VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: India is the second largest market for e-learning after the United States. The online higher education and upskilling market in India is expected to reach Rs. 85,000 crore by FY28 from current market value of Rs. 30,000 crore in FY23, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%, according to a report by Technopak Advisors. Furthermore, the Indian government has implemented various measures, such as establishing new IITs and IIMs, and providing research grants for scholars in Government institutions. This has certainly resulted in advancements in India's Online higher education sector.

Also Read | 1 Million Tickets of 'Pushpa 2-The Rule' Sold on BookMyShow; Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Earns INR 50 Crore in Day 1 Advance Bookings.

Skilling and certification courses constitute an essential part of the education market in India and the sector is undergoing a rapid transformation.

India's education sector is undergoing a seismic shift, with a surge in the popularity of online learning and upskilling programs. At the forefront of this transformation are the country's premier institutions--its prestigious universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). These institutions are not only setting the benchmark for quality education but also fostering a powerful ecosystem by partnering with online education platforms. This collaboration is helping bridge the gap between traditional education and the growing demand for flexible, accessible learning opportunities.

Also Read | LG Energy Solution, General Motors To Jointly Develop Prismatic Battery Cells for EVs.

Online courses offer learners the flexibility to learn at their own pace and time. The widespread adoption of` reskilling and online certification courses has been primarily driven by the substantial number of IT professionals and students in India. Online Up skilling and certification courses offer a wider range of offerings and are often more affordable than offline courses.

Online education platforms have found valuable allies in the top-tier universities, IITs, and IIMs, which bring an unmatched level of trust, credibility, and academic rigor to the table. These institutions have teamed up with online education key players such as Jaro Education, UpGrad and TimesPro to offer a wide range of courses--ranging from short-term certifications to full-fledged degree programs.

By partnering with online platforms, these institutions extend their reach beyond geographical boundaries, allowing learners from across India and around the world to access world-class education.This blend of performance marketing and the reputation of top-tier institutions has created a powerful formula for success in online higher education, driving enrolment numbers and extending the reach of these institutions globally.

India's premier universities, IITs, and IIMs have embraced the digital education revolution, and their strategic partnerships with online learning platforms are driving unprecedented growth in the sector. By combining academic excellence with cutting-edge technology, these institutions are helping meet the demand for flexible, high-quality education while making significant contributions to India's upskilling ecosystem.

As more learners seek accessible and career-focused education, the collaboration between traditional institutions and online platforms will continue to shape the future of higher education, creating a dynamic and robust ecosystem that benefits students, professionals, and industries alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)