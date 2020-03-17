COVID-19: Delhi Govt Extends Disinfection Drive to Other Public Service Vehicles

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has extended the disinfection facilities to other public service vehicles like auto-rickshaw, gramin sewa, phat-phat sewa, maxi cabs and eco-friendly vehicles.The drive will start on March 17 (Tuesday) and will be done free of cost, the Delhi government said in a statement."The disinfection of vehicles will be done at all the DTC and cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.The government has advised that everyone should get their vehicle disinfected every day although this service is not mandatory for all."Earlier, the Delhi government issued a notification under which it was made mandatory for all the inter-state buses entering the national capital to carry a "Certificate of Disinfection" from their respective states. Also, these buses are again being disinfected after entering the premises of various ISBTs," the statement said.Apart from that, the Delhi government has been disinfecting its own DTC and cluster buses as well as metros on a daily basis to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it added.Meanwhile, on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, all local bodies in Delhi have initiated action to check the spread of coronavirus by invoking provisions of Delhi Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and provisions of Section 376 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957."All local bodies have issued directions that all hotels, motels, guest houses, mall managements, banquet halls, restaurants and eateries, market associations and RWA will ensure that proper sanitisation facilities -- washing with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser is available at the entry point of their respective establishments, localities and society. Further directions have been issued to ensure there is no crowding and gathering at one particular place," Raj Niwas said in a statement.The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

