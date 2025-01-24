Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): As Subhash Ghai celebrates his birthday today, actor Anil Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for the legendary director.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Kapoor shared two throwback pictures with Ghai, along with a note reflecting on the "memories and lessons" they've shared over the years.

"Happy Birthday, Subhash Ghai Saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. I'm grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!," read the caption of his post.

Subhash Ghai is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak', and many others. He has made occasional guest appearances in his own films and has been a significant figure in the film industry since 1967.

Anil Kapoor has collaborated with Subhash Ghai on films like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Karma', 'Meri Jung', 'Taal', and 'Trimurti'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor announced his upcoming action thriller 'Subedaar' in December last year on his 68th birthday, along with the release of its first-look teaser.

The teaser, shared by Prime Video India, showed Kapoor in a gritty new look.

The teaser shows the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, his character locked in a dark room as a group of men outside threaten to break in. Kapoor's character, referred to as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," appears prepared for a confrontation. Sitting on a wooden chair in front of the door, he signals while holding a gun. The weapon then materializes in his hands as he loads it, ready for action.

Subedaar features Radhika Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously helmed Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa, both starring Vidya Balan. It is produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni serving as producers. (ANI)

