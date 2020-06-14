Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | Grateful of Working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana': 'Gulabo Sitabo' Debutante Ujali Raj

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Ujali Raj, who made her debut in Gulabo-Sitabo, the much-anticipated quirky-comedy that hit the digital platforms on Friday, said she is grateful to work with Bollywood's stalwart Amitabh Bachchan and the multitalented Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing her experience of acting with Big B, Raj says, "I am really grateful that I have got a chance to work with a witness the magnificence of a stalwart - Amitabh Bachchan and the multitalented Ayushmann Khurrana right in my first film. It's a lifetime opportunity and I just feel blessed it's come my way."

Raj, who has heaped praise for her role in the movie, said, she is happy with the love and the positive response she received in the form of millions of calls and texts after the movie hit the screens.

In the flick directed by Shoojit Sarcar, Raj essayed the role of Payal- the second sister of Ayushmann.

Ujali Raj is a simpleton who belongs from the city of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Ujali said that initially she had lost all hopes of the movie being released due to lockdown as theatres have been closed due to coronavirus and the movie couldn't be released in theatres but now after receiving the calls, she feels happy.

Currently, a student at the National School of Drama, the 23-year-old newbie learnt acting at a theatre in Lucknow.

Talking about the film and her journey to the role, Raj said that she received the call for the film after considering her performance in one of her theatre drama, following which she auditioned for the role and got shortlisted as the second sister of Ayushmann in the movie. In the flick, Ayushmann has 3 sisters.

Ujali says that to make her debut in a film starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, is like a dream come true.

According to Ujali, she has been eagerly waiting for the release of the film, as the movie release date was being shifted owing to the lockdown crisis.

On discovering that her debut film will be released on OTT platforms she got nervous, but as soon as she received tremendous response from the viewers in form of texts and calls, for which she has thanked them. Ujali says that she did not even expect her movie to be such a big success on OTT but right now Her dream of attending a movie premiere was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Urging children and elderly to stay at home, the debutante also advised people to be extra cautious amid the coronavirus crisis and avoid stepping out unless extremely essential. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

