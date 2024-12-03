Entertainment News | In Pics: Anil Kapoor Wraps Up Schedule of 'Subedaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming action-drama 'Subedaar'.

On Monday, Anil posted some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram and wrote, "From dreams to reality, from vision to creation--Subedaar takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey."

In candid pictures, Anil can be seen talking with director Suresh Triveni.

Earlier, the makers have announced the commencement of filming for the upcoming project and also shared Anil Kapoor's look from the film.

Prime Video took to its official Instagram handle and posted the picture along with the caption, "From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!"

Anil also shared a still from the sets on Instagram and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself.

In the picture, Anil looks intense while performing the action sequence.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins."

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)

