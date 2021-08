Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is soon going to wrap up the shoot of her movie Dhaakad, shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar. Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal Wraps Up Shooting For Kangana Ranaut’s Actioner.

In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo at the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair is blowing out from her braid. "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post. Kangana Ranaut Shares a Glimpse of Her ‘Dhaakad Level Fitness’ (See Pic).

Kangana Ranaut on Her Dhaakad Role

Actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of 'Dhaakad', which is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.

Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

