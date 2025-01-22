Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actors R Madhavan, Rashmi Desai, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Hisaab Barabar', a drama exploring corruption and systemic injustice.

Speaking about the film during an interview with ANI, R Madhavan shared insights into the film's themes and relevance.

"This year, many of my films will be released," said the actor, adding, "The development of fraud using AI is on the rise, and finding a solution to it is difficult. We want people to think about the complexities."

Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, in the film directed by Ashwni Dhir. Radhe Mohan Sharma is a dedicated railway ticket checker whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a minor discrepancy in his bank account. This small issue leads to the uncovering of a massive financial scam.

Rashmi Desai, who portrays Monalisa, Radhe Mohan's neighbour and caretaker of his son, described her character as "irritating yet lovable." She added, "This movie is an eye-opener and highlights critical societal issues."

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who essays the role of Micky Mehta, a corrupt banker and scamster, praised the film's writing and direction.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, he said, "It was a very conscious decision to take up this project," adding, "During Covid-19, I was getting offers, but I wasn't satisfied with the content. When the producer, Sharad Patel, approached me with Hisaab Barabar, I was drawn to Ashwni Dhir's outstanding script. The story of a common man fighting the system is presented in a comic yet impactful way."

Neil highlighted his character's complexity, saying, "Despite being a scamster, Micky Mehta has an honesty that intrigued me."

Kirti Kulhari, who plays a cop investigating the financial fraud, emphasized the depth of her role. "It's a story set in Delhi, and my character is both strong and sensitive," Kirti revealed, adding, "When the scams happen, the case lands on my desk. Personally and professionally, my character interacts with Madhavan's Radhe Mohan, but there are differences. My on-screen persona separates personal and professional lives while staying deeply connected to the story."

Produced by Jio Studio in collaboration with SP Cinecorp Production, 'Hisaab Barabar' is directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 24. The movie will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

