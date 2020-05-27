Entertainment News | Ranveer Singh Seems to Miss Being Outdoors

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Reminiscing about the days spent in an exotic location, Actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday shared some intriguing pictures on Instagram.

The first picture shows the 34-year-old star sitting by the shore, soaking up the sun as he stares into the horizon. In the picture, Ranveer appears to be lost in his thoughts while the camera captures his silence.

In another picture, he appears to be taking a break from a swimming session.

Keeping the tone of the post intact, the actor didn't write captions.

Earlier this year, the 'Gully Boy' star and Deepika Padukone spent Valentine's Day at a private destination, but they did not reveal their whereabouts.

They did share a few pictures from their trip.

However, it does not seem like these photos were taken on the same vacation.

On looking at the snaps, it is evident that the Ranveer is missing the outdoors.

Lately, the 'Gunday' actor has been quite active on social media and has been sharing pictures and videos of his quarantine time with Deepika. (ANI)

