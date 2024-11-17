Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Salman Khan had no patience for nonsense in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', where he gave contestants Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee a reality check.

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman decided to school the two of them about their threats to tear each other apart once they were outside the show.

In a teaser shared by the makers on Saturday, Salman had a pair of jeans brought onto the stage and asked Avinash to tear them apart. As expected, Avinash couldn't do it. Salman used the moment to make his point. He asked the contestants, "Yeh jeans hai, yeh fatti hai par aapse fat nahi rahi. Aur aap aadmi faadne ki baat kar rahe hai bich se. Kitne aadmi apne bahar faade hai Digvijay?" (This is a pair of jeans, it's torn but you can't tear it. And you're talking about ripping a human. How many people have you torn apart, Digvijay?)

The actor then asked Avinash, "Yeh kaunse show mein aaye ho aap? Karate combat mein aaye ho? Kaunse format mein aaye ho?" (Avinash, in which show have you come? Have you come to Karate combat? What format is this?)

Last week producer Ektaa R Kapoor took over the hosting duties from Salman, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.

Kapoor didn't hold back as she schooled the housemates during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, with actor Vivian Dsena being her main target.

The episode premieres at 10 PM on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema. (ANI)

