By Animesh Deb

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The just-concluded three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in the national capital extensively promoted the largely less-explored northeast region of the country, its art, culture, people, music, food, attire, and every other tapestry.

The event whose curtains came down on Sunday after a three-day extravaganza brought together the eight diverse states of the region, each showcasing its unique treasures.

Among the elements that were on display, the musical evening on all three days attracted much of the limelight -- music, both folk and rock, is very popular in the northeastern states.

The musical line-up started with famed Shillong Chamber Choir performing on the inaugural night, followed by Pangpari from Mizoram, Sofiyum - the Mickma Lepcha folk band from Sikkim on Day 2. The last evening - Sunday - witnessed a spectacular line-up, with the stage opener performance by BASAV from Manipur, followed by Featherheads from Nagaland, and solo performance by rockstar Nagaland guitarist Imnainla Jamir.

Talking to ANI on the backstage, Imnainla Jamir, the popular guitarist who is currently doing a world tour spreading message of climate change and inspiring young women, shared how did she become a guitarist.

Asked about her relationship with guitar, she said she had always, growing up, had a love for a guitar. "My brother also used to play. My brother is now my manager as well. He inspired me to play the music. I got inspiration to play guitar ever since I was 11 years old."

Asked whether she was helping other girl children in promoting guitar or any other musical instruments or doing any workshops or masterclass, she said that she was not into any workshops per se but at the same time travelling around the world spreading awareness about climate change through her music.

"So through that tour, I'm playing my music, spreading messages all over the world about climate change. And also, you know, I like to inspire women, young women," she further explained.

As part of her world tour, she said she has so performed in Vietnam, Thailand and recently in Romania.

Increasingly, she came to national limelight ever since she played national anthem Jana Gana Mana on her guitar in presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the prestigious Hornbill Festival in 2022. She playing the national anthem on the electric guitar at Hornbill Festival, whose video reached millions, made her more popular in the music world, more so because women are not very often seen taking playing guitar as a career option.

Originally from Nagaland's Mokukchong, but currently staying in state capital city Kohima, Imnainla Jamir is currently working on a music album.

"I'm currently working on an album. Hopefully I'll be able to release it next year," the popular guitarist said. Asked to spell out some details and the theme of the upcoming music project, she smilingly preferred to be tightlipped.

Augustine, a band member of the Featherbands, who performed on the Day 3, spoke to ANI. He said that they initially started not as a band, but as a promoter of Naga elements -- clothing, handicraft, and tribal way of life.

"But then slowly it evolved into a folk metal thing," he said, after his performance was over.

Asked whether Nagas were known for their folk or for the rock, Augustine said, "Well, of course, first of all, the folk comes first and the rock comes later. Because Nagas are very much into rock music. Also. Every household has one acoustic guitar. Most of the. Most of the people out there."

Basavdutta Chongtham, a femal singer from Manipur with stagename BASAV, also shared her experience performing at the Asthalakshmi Mahotsav. She said she was really happy and blessed to have performed on such a big stage.

She sang a few numbers of pop music on Sunday evening.

"I started singing very early actually. My music is about 'I want to talk about the reality of the life and I want to share my experience about what I have been through, and what I overcame. I have been through some things in life, and that has shaped me to be what I am."

Asked how many members she has in her team, she, a big-time Michael Jackson fan, took a deep breath and said "it's me", but added she was on the verge of adding members. She is also fond of painting, and notably the jeans pant she wore on the stage was her canopy.

"The art represents my emotions somehow," the 28-year-old artist said.

The first edition of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, organized under the patronage of Department of Northeastern Region (DoNER) emerged as a celebration of culture, craftsmanship, and empowerment. (ANI)

