Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, is a phenomenon who has captured the hearts of millions. Reflecting on his extraordinary journey, it is evident he has transcended the role of an actor to become an emotion. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar spoke about his bond with SRK and discussed his remarkable career during the launch event of the book Shah Rukh Khan - Legend, Icon, Star, written by Mohar Basu, in Kolkata.

The book's author, journalist and writer Mohar Basu, was also present at the launch event.

Speaking about the book and the superstar, the acclaimed director shared, "I know Shah Rukh from Delhi, and for me, launching this book is an honour and privilege. Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar... He was doing theatre in Delhi, then left college to work in television, and eventually came to Mumbai. After coming to Mumbai, he became the Badshah. What can be a bigger inspiration than this? Whenever I work on something, I go and discuss it with him. We will do something together--we're in discussions and keep talking as well."

Mohar Basu also spoke candidly about her book, describing it as a tribute to Shah Rukh's illustrious career.

"We launched Shah Rukh Khan - Legend, Icon, Star last month on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Today marks the first launch event for the book, here in Kolkata. This book explores Shah Rukh Khan's cultural impact, his journey, and the inspiration he has provided to fans worldwide over the decades. It has been received very well so far, and I hope the love continues."

The book paints vivid portraits of Shah Rukh Khan's inspirational life and unravels what he means to people around the globe--whether it's a taxi driver in Paris, an Irishwoman in London, three generations of women in a family in Pakistan, or the legions of screaming fans across Europe, Asia, the US, the Middle East, and, of course, India. (ANI)

