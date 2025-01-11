New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Sukumar, known for his remarkable contributions to the Telugu film industry, celebrates his 55th birthday today.

The director, best known for his work on the 'Pushpa' franchise, has received warm wishes from his colleagues and fans across the globe on social media.

Among the many well-wishers is 'Pushpa 2' star Rashmika Mandanna, who took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming birthday message for the director.

On her Instagram Stories, Rashmika posted a candid selfie with Sukumar from the sets of 'Pushpa 2', alongside a sweet caption.

"Happiest birthday @aryasukku sirrrr! I miss youuuuu. Now I have many nice photos of you... but I loveeee this one cz this is sooooo you!" she wrote alongside the picture.

Sukumar's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his unique blend of action, drama, and social commentary, the director has captured the hearts of moviegoers with his compelling storytelling and cinematic vision.

Sukumar's career began in 1998 as a screenwriter before making his directorial debut with 'Arya' in 2004. The film, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role, marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between the director and the actor, continuing with the Pushpa franchise, which has become a global sensation.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has shattered records since its December 5 release and has surpassed 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Recently, actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

