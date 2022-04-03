Veteran actor Estelle Harris, best known for her role in the sitcom 'Seinfeld', is no more. She was 93. Harris, who left a legacy of voiceover work, including a memorable turn as the overbearing Mrs. Potato Head (the wife of Don Rickles' Mr. Potato Head) in Pixar's Toy Story franchise, died on Saturday at her residence in California, Deadline informed. Toy Story 4 Movie Review: Critics Love the Film's Visual Appeal and Humour But the Lacklustre Story Disappoints.

Harrish passed away due to natural causes. She was to turn 94 later this month. Announcing her death, her son Glen Harris said, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her." Toy Story 4 Trailer: Woody Is Back to Questioning His Life’s Purpose As He Loses His Way Home and Meets Old Flame Bo Peep – Watch Video.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Estelle Harris, known for her roles in ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,’ and ‘Toy Story’ has sadly passed away at 93. pic.twitter.com/zg8fxDbq0X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2022

Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998. (The character had been named Estelle before she landed the part.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)