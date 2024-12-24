Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma, known for his blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is back with his latest project, Vanvaas, which stars the versatile Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The film, which released in theatres on December 20, 2024 marks a significant shift from his previous high-octane action dramas, is a heartfelt family drama that Sharma describes as a personal creation. ‘Vanvaas’ Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma Deliver an Emotionally Charged Drama That Appeals to All Generations (Watch Video).

In an interview, the director shared his thoughts on the making of Vanvaas and his evolving approach to filmmaking. He revealed that after the immense success of Gadar 2, he was determined to craft something that would resonate on a deeper, more personal level. "I thought, Gadar has given me so much. Now, as a director, my job is to make a family film that I can give to the audience," said Sharma.

The director further recounted how the idea for Vanvaas came about. "While I was thinking of making Vanvaas, I also got a call from Nana asking, 'Now you will do this film, or you will start some big action film?' I told him I would do it, and with Nana Sir only, because I feel like doing it with him; we had already talked about it during Gadar 2," Sharma explained.

For Sharma, Vanvaas isn't just another film—it's a personal reflection. "I just wanted to make Vanvaas at this point in my life. Some films like Gadar you make for the public. Once in a while, you make Vanvaas for yourself," he added.

The film has struck a chord with audiences, with many praising its emotional depth and compelling performances. With Vanvaas, Sharma seems to have found a perfect balance between his passion for storytelling and his connection to his audience. "Now people are liking it; I am so happy," he concluded.

Vanvaas backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 and are now gearing up to surprise the audience with their third film Vanvaas.

