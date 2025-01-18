New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A total of 1,040 candidates are set to contest the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for February 5.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) website, 1,522 candidates had filed their nominations for the polls. However, 477 nominations were rejected during scrutiny.

The last day for filing nominations -- January 17 -- saw the highest number of submissions at 680, followed by 500 on January 16.

The scrutiny of the nominations concluded on Saturday, while January 20 is the deadline for withdrawal of candidature.

The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are expected to be a close contest, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term in power and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempting to make a comeback after being out of power for more than 25 years in the national capital.

The poll results are scheduled to be declared on February 8.

