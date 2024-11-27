Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the northeastern region commenced on Tuesday in Assam's Kaziranga and will conclude on November 29.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, among other ministers of northeastern states, is scheduled to attend the event today.

International Tourism Mart is an annual event organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, designed to highlight the tourism potential of the North Eastern region for both domestic and international audiences.

This event serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States--Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim--to foster collaboration and interactions among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

The 12th edition of ITM to take place in a region renowned for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, festivals, and abundant arts and crafts. Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO site and home to the majestic one-horned rhino, adds to the allure of this event. (ANI)

