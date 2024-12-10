New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Two men were injured after their motorcycle rammed into a roadside pole near the Moolchand flyover in south Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

Police said Shivam (29) and Govind (27) work as waiters at marriage functions, and according to their medical examination, they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The incident was reported to the Defence Colony Police Station around 2 am.

"The accident occurred when the bike, running at a high speed, collided with a roadside pole. The injured were identified as Shivam (29), son of Sahdev, and Govind (27), who were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment," a police officer said.

Police said preliminary inquiries revealed both Shivam and Govind work as waiters at marriage functions.

They said their medical examination confirmed they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

