Port Blair (Andaman) [India], December 25 (ANI): As the world marks 20 years since the devastating tsunami of December 2004, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands stand as a poignant symbol of survival and recovery. Among those who endured the catastrophe is Meghana Shekhar, whose story exemplifies unyielding courage and dedication to rebuilding both herself and her community.

In an exclusive interview with ANI during her recent visit to the Andaman Islands, Meghana Shekhar revisited the fateful day that changed her life forever. "It was like the earth itself was tearing apart," she recalled, her voice heavy with emotion.

32-year-old Meghana Shekhar is an architect, Illustrator, and a diver. She was in the Car Nicobar islands during the 2004 Tsunami. Meghana survived the Tsunami and was stranded on an island all alone for three days. She made flags out of her dress to make the aircraft flying above her to see her and rescue.

However, she was rescued by a local person only after three days.

The tsunami, triggered by one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded, swept through the islands with catastrophic force, leaving thousands dead and countless others displaced. Meghana was among the survivors, carrying scars both visible and hidden.

Despite the trauma, Meghana spent the next two decades rebuilding her life and pursuing her dreams while living with the memories of that horrific event.

Her commitment extended beyond her personal recovery. Meghana became actively involved in community support initiatives, helping families restore livelihoods and preserving the islands' cultural heritage. She passionately advocates for preparedness and awareness in disaster-prone regions like the Andamans.

"Commemorating 20 years of the tsunami is not just about remembering the tragedy; it's about appreciating the resilience of those who survived and honouring the memory of those who didn't," Meghana emphasised.

During her recent visit, Meghana participated in the Andaman and Nicobar Command's Dweep Deeksha Dialogue, an event commemorating the tsunami's 20th anniversary, where she shared her experiences.

From Sri Vijaya Puram, she travelled to Car Nicobar to surprise her rescuer. This has become a cherished tradition--spending time with him, his family, and the ocean that holds profound significance in her life.

Meghana has developed a deep connection with the ocean that once took everything from her. This bond led her to become a diver and a passionate advocate for marine ecology conservation, particularly coral preservation.

On December 26, Meghana will join a group of 18 participants for a 100-km swim relay in the waters of Car Nicobar to mark the tsunami's 20th anniversary. She is the sole tsunami survivor in the group.

The swim, led by Wing Commander Paramvir Singh of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, will begin on December 26 and conclude on December 27.

"This is a memorial swim to pay homage to the lives we lost during the disaster," Meghana said.

Her words resonate deeply within a community that has rebuilt homes, schools, and livelihoods over the years, standing as a testament to human endurance.

As the Andaman and Nicobar Islands reflect on the events of two decades ago, Meghana Shekhar's story serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit. From surviving one of the worst natural disasters in history to becoming a beacon of hope for her community, Meghana's journey underscores the enduring power of resilience. (ANI)

